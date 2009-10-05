Google's Larry Page Too Busy Using PDA To Talk To Barry Diller: Book

The New York Post got a peek at part of Ken Auletta’s new book about Google, which the New Yorker excerpts this week.

Here’s a funny story about Google cofounder Larry Page and IAC boss Barry Diller from the book, via Page Six.

When the IAC chief visited Google headquarters a few years ago, “Diller was disconcerted that Page, even as they talked, stared fixedly at the screen of his PDA [personal digital assistant],” Ken Auletta writes in “Googled: The End of the World as We Know It,” excerpted in The New Yorker this week. Auletta relates: “[Diller] said to Larry, ‘Is this boring?’ ‘No. I’m interested. I always do this,’ Page said. ‘Well, you can’t do this.’ Diller said. ‘Choose.’ ‘I’ll do this,’ Page said matter-of-factly, not lifting his eyes from his hand-held device. ‘So I talked to [Google co-founder] Sergey [Brin],’ Diller said.”

We know what it’s like, Larry. People often tell us we’re spending too much time with our face buried in our iPhone. But easy to see why Barry Diller might get upset.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.