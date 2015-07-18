Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin just made about $8 billion in one day

Google shares are surging to record highs, up nearly 15% as of early Friday afternoon.
It’s the largest one-day rally in the company’s history.
This is great news for shareholders, especially Google’s cofounders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who have each added about $US4 billion to their already sizable fortunes today.
According to Bloomberg, Page and Brin’s wealths are up about 20% in 2015, which is equivalent to about $US7 billion each.
Page’s net worth is now estimated by Forbes to be about $US35.7 billion, while Brin is worth about $US35 billion.
Google chairman Eric Schmidt, who owns 1.3% of the company, has made about $US1.8 billion today as a result of the stock surge. Forbes estimates his net worth at $US10.4 billion.
Google’s stock has been soaring since it reported stellar earnings Thursday evening.
NOW WATCH: Here’s the incredible story behind the guy who was just sentenced to life for creating the ‘eBay for drugs’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.