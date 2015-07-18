Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin just made about $8 billion in one day

REUTERS/Chip East Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are recognised for their efforts at the conclusion of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2006. Former US President Bill Clinton’s annual event brings together world leaders from business, government and philanthropy to try to solve world issues.

Google shares are surging to record highs, up nearly 15% as of early Friday afternoon.

It’s the largest one-day rally in the company’s history.

This is great news for shareholders, especially Google’s cofounders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who have each added about $US4 billion to their already sizable fortunes today.

According to Bloomberg, Page and Brin’s wealths are up about 20% in 2015, which is equivalent to about $US7 billion each.

Page’s net worth is now estimated by Forbes to be about $US35.7 billion, while Brin is worth about $US35 billion.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt, who owns 1.3% of the company, has made about $US1.8 billion today as a result of the stock surge. Forbes estimates his net worth at $US10.4 billion.

Google’s stock has been soaring since it reported stellar earnings Thursday evening.

