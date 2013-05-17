Google's Larry Page: A Good Relationship With Oracle 'Doesn't Seem Possible'

Larry Page

During Google’s I/O Developer conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Larry Page was asked how Google was going to work better with Oracle.



The issue is Android, which is written in a programming language called Java. Oracle gained control of Java when it bought Sun Microsystems in 2010.

That means that most Android applications are written in a form of Java customised for Android.

Oracle sued Google in 2010 for copyright and patent infringment over its use of Java in Android, and last May a jury ruled in Google’s favour. Developers worry they’ll be hurt as the two tech giants squabble.

Page didn’t have a great answer for that.

“We’ve had a difficult relationship with Oracle, including having to appear in court,” he quipped. “We’d like to have a positive relationship with them but that doesn’t seem possible. Money is more important to them than any kind of collaboration.”

He only added vaguely, “I think we’ll get through that. Android is very important to the Java ecosystem. We’ll get through that just fine, just not in an ideal way.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.