Google Is About To Let You Know If You've Won The Chance To Try Glass

Google is gearing up to notify the lucky winners of its #ifihadglass campaign this week.



We first saw the news over on TechCrunch.

A few weeks ago, Google started accepting applications for everyday people to join the Glass Explorer Program.

Previously, only Google employees and a limited number of developers have had access to the computerized glasses.

In order to apply, you had to submit an application that was 50 words or less, saying what you would do if you had Glass, and include the hashtag #ifihadglass.

From what we saw on Twitter and Google+, people came up with some pretty interesting use cases for Glass.

This week, Google will start sending out invitations to join its Explorer Program via Twitter and Google+. So if you want to see if you’ve been invited to try Glass, be sure to follow ProjectGlass on Twitter or Google+.

If you accept the invitation, you will need to pre-order the Glass Explorer Edition for $1,500 plus tax and attend a special event in New York, San Francisco, or Los Angeles to pick them up.

