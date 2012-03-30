Google's Investment In FarmVille Is Finally Paying Off

Photo: AP

Google is selling part of its stake in Zynga, the creators of FarmVille, in a second offering of Zynga's shares.



It’s selling around 4 million shares of its 23-million share stake for $12 per share, which will net it around $47.5 million.

Google’s stake in Zynga is altogether worth around $280 million after a $100 million investment.

By comparison, Union Square Ventures invested in Zynga’s first round of funding, when it raised $10 million, and its stake is worth around $370 million.

