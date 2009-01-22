Google's Inaugural Ball: "Wild" (GOOG)*

It seems like everyone had an inauguration party last night. Even Google. Perhaps it was their way of thanking Obama for all of the YouTube traffic he generated.
Anyway, Google got plenty of Hollywood and D.C. A-listers. Among those Politico spotted:
- Larry Page and Eric Schmidt (what? no Sergey?)
- Chad Hurley
- John Cusack
- Chuck Schumer
- John and Mary Podesta
- Dan Abrams
- Obama’s speechwriter Jon Favreau
- Craig Newmark
- John Kerry and stepson Chris Heinz
- Arianna Huffington
- Wolf Blitzer
- Former Newsweek editor Mark Whitaker
- Matt Cooper
- Tate Donovan
- Glenn Close
- Ben and Casey Affleck
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Sarah Silverman
- Jessica Alba
- Richard Branson*
One young man in attendance described the shindig as “wild.” We weren’t there, but this is D.C., so the hurdle’s probably low. After all, one partygoer remarked of Jessica Alba, “who is that beautiful girl, she’s famous.” Oof.
As for the party itself, Politico says there were four rooms, including a coffee room and a Wii room, and music that was good enough to get people “enthusiastically dancing.” Food included make your own mini burgers, pigs in a blanket, french fries, and BBQ sandwiches.
