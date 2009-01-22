Google's Inaugural Ball: "Wild" (GOOG)*

It seems like everyone had an inauguration party last night. Even Google. Perhaps it was their way of thanking Obama for all of the YouTube traffic he generated.



Anyway, Google got plenty of Hollywood and D.C. A-listers. Among those Politico spotted:

Larry Page and Eric Schmidt (what? no Sergey?)

Chad Hurley

John Cusack

Chuck Schumer

John and Mary Podesta

Dan Abrams

Obama’s speechwriter Jon Favreau

Craig Newmark

John Kerry and stepson Chris Heinz

Arianna Huffington

Wolf Blitzer

Former Newsweek editor Mark Whitaker

Matt Cooper

Tate Donovan

Glenn Close

Ben and Casey Affleck

Joaquin Phoenix

Sarah Silverman

Jessica Alba

Richard Branson*

One young man in attendance described the shindig as “wild.” We weren’t there, but this is D.C., so the hurdle’s probably low. After all, one partygoer remarked of Jessica Alba, “who is that beautiful girl, she’s famous.” Oof.

As for the party itself, Politico says there were four rooms, including a coffee room and a Wii room, and music that was good enough to get people “enthusiastically dancing.” Food included make your own mini burgers, pigs in a blanket, french fries, and BBQ sandwiches.

