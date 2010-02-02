Google Ends Free WiFi At Airports

Google announced today on its official blog that its Free Holiday WiFi Gift program raised over $250,000 for charity, which Google matched.



The program, which ended January 15, brought free wifi service to 47 airports and all Virgin Atlantic flights.

The deal was already a permanent feature at the airports in Seattle and Burbank. When Google’s promotion ended, Logan Airport in Boston announced that it, too, would continue offering free wifi. Network usage jumped six-fold over the holidays, making an ad-supported model more attractive.

The $500,000 raised by the program will go to Engineers Without Borders, One Economy Corporation and Climate Savers Computing Initiative.

