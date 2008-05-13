Google's Headcount Soars 57% To 19,000 (GOOG)

We may have to recalculate our estimate for Google’s food costs: While the company has said it would start to ease off on its multi-year hiring binge, headcount continues to soar. At the end of Q1, Google (GOOG) had 19,156 full-time employees, according to a SEC filing. That’s a 57% year-over-year increase, from 12,238 at the end of Q1 2007.



About 1,500 of the new employees came from the company’s acquisition of DoubleClick. So without the deal, Google’s headcount would have jumped 44% year-over-year.

But that’s about right: Q1 revenues jumped 42% year-over-year to $5.2 billion.

