YouTube Wins A Small Victory In Copyright Case

YouTube’s copyright problems aren’t close to over, but the Google-owned video sharing site won a small battle in court yesterday, reports the WSJ.



A federal judged ruled in favour of Google (GOOG) in some parts of a class action lawsuit filed by music publishers and a top British soccer league.

The judge said that the plaintiffs could not seek damages in this case as the videos were not registered with U.S. Copyrights. He said they were also not eligible to seek puntive damages.

The judge will allow the plaintiffs to seek damages for live broadcast footage.

The class action group was bolstered by Viacom, which is also suing Google for copyright infringement for $1 billion. Viacom is not a part of the class action group, but combined part of its case with the group’s case.

Image: MrGlu

