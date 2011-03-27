Google's Group Messaging App Disco Is Nowhere Near As Good As The Competition

Google came out of nowhere yesterday and launched Disco, another one of those group texting apps everyone keeps talking about.



The app was developed by Slide, which Google bought last year for $182 million.

Based on our experience with Disco so far, it seems like Google invested in a dud.

The app is full of bugs and crashes constantly. Plus it doesn’t have many of the features we love in other group messaging apps such as location sharing, group calling, and in-app messaging that won’t count against your carrier’s texting limit.

In short, Disco is late to the game and already far behind its competitors.

But hey, it is Google, so there’s still plenty of time and money to fix what’s wrong.

Check out how Disco works below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.