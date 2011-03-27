Google's Group Messaging App Disco Is Nowhere Near As Good As The Competition

Google came out of nowhere yesterday and launched Disco, another one of those group texting apps everyone keeps talking about.
The app was developed by Slide, which Google bought last year for $182 million.
Based on our experience with Disco so far, it seems like Google invested in a dud.
The app is full of bugs and crashes constantly. Plus it doesn’t have many of the features we love in other group messaging apps such as location sharing, group calling, and in-app messaging that won’t count against your carrier’s texting limit.
In short, Disco is late to the game and already far behind its competitors.
But hey, it is Google, so there’s still plenty of time and money to fix what’s wrong.
Check out how Disco works below.
Now you can set up the rest of your account. Enter your first and last name so the people you text know who the message is coming from.
After entering you're name, you'll be taken to the home screen. Tap the plus sign in the top right corner to create a new group.
Disco creates a new number for your group. Whenever you text that number, everyone in the group receives the message. Think of it as a chat room over text message.
Disco is late to the game and already a bit behind in the features other group messaging apps have. Most notably, there's no location sharing or group calling. You're also forced to send messages from the iPhone's native SMS app, meaning each one will count against your carrier's text limit.
For now, Disco doesn't even come close to competing with GroupMe. We think GroupMe is still your best option for group messaging thanks to its ease of use and premium features like Foursquare integration and in-app messaging.
