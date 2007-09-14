Google's (GOOG) YouTube Gains Share, MySpace Loses

YouTube continues its impressive growth in the online video market…while No. 2 MySpaceTV shrinks.



Nielsen//Netratings’ August traffic report says YouTube’s traffic grew 66% year-over-year from 34 million unique visitors last August to 56.5 million uniques this year. News. Corp’s (NWS) MySpaceTV, meanwhile, fell 6% from 17.9 million uniques last August to 16.8 million last month. While Nielsen doesn’t break down the numbers, it would be interesting to see how YouTube’s distribution on Apple’s iPhone and Apple TV products has juiced its traffic.

Of note, Yahoo! Video doubled year-over-year and Veoh’s August uniques grew 346% from 663,000 to 3 million. We wonder: where will News Corp.’s next project — its two-years-too-late Hulu venture with NBC — show up on this list next year? Nielsen’s chart after the jump.

+------------------+---------------+--------------+----------+<br />| Site | Aug-06 UA | Aug-07 UA | % Change |<br />| | (000) | (000) | |<br />+------------------+---------------+--------------+----------+<br />| YouTube | 34,039 | 56,453 | <span style="color: #ff0000;">66%</span> |<br />| vids.myspace.com | 17,923 | 16,759 | <span style="color: #ff0000;">-6%</span> |<br />| Google Video | 13,483 | 14,450 | 7% |<br />| AOL Video^ | NA | 13,632 | NA |<br />| MSN Video | 11,984 | 12,486 | 4% |<br />| Yahoo! Video | 5,958 | 11,987 | 101% |<br />| Metacafe | 2,822 | 4,151 | 47% |<br />| Break.com | 2,926 | 3,954 | 35% |<br />| Veoh | 663* | 2,958 | 346% |<br />| Atom Films | 1,102 | 1,422 | 29% |<br />+------------------+---------------+--------------+----------+<br />Source: Nielsen//NetRatings

