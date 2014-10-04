Google Is Working On A Gigantic, Shape-Shifting TV Screen That You Can Rearrange Like Legos

If you’re sick of flat screen or curved TV screens, Google may be working on something you might be interested in.

The company is reportedly building a modular TV screen that can be rearranged into different shapes and sizes, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Google is said to be developing a display comprised of smaller screens that plug together like Legos to form a single image. These modular pieces would allow you to change the size and shape of the screen, three people familiar with the matter reportedly told the Journal.

The WSJ refers to the display size as “giant,” saying it could potentially fill a living room wall. The project is said to be at an early stage, and Google is reportedly still figuring out how to make the picture appear seamless when the modular parts fit together. The company is facing challenges in making the borders between each module disappear to create one continuous image.

This wouldn’t be the first time Google would be creating a modular product. The company is currently experimenting with modular phones that you can take apart and put back together like building blocks known as Project Ara.

