Google's First Tablet Will Start Shipping Next Month [REPORT]

Google is getting ready to start shipping its 7-inch tablet next month, DigiTimes reports.



This is Google’s first time releasing its own tablet, in partnership with Asus. The tablet was originally supposed to ship in May, but it was pushed back until July to fix some pricing and design issues. Now, it seems the company has fixed the issues ahead of time.

DigiTimes reports hearing from its supply chain sources that Google will initially ship about 600,000 of these tablets in June, with plans to ship somewhere between 2-2.5 million by the end of the year.

