Google's First 21 Employees: Where Are They Now?

If you don’t count Larry Page or Sergey Brin, only seven early Googlers still work for the search giant that made them rich.
Some early Google employees have become entrepreneurs. Others are angel investors. A few are happily retired.
A Quora user compiled a list of all the original Googlers and where they are now.
In light of Google’s 15th birthday (which is today), we did some additional digging to find out which roles they had, when they joined, and more.
Employed by Google from: June 1999 - July 2012
Most recent position at Google: VP, Local, Maps & Location Services
Current Company/Position: CEO, Yahoo
20. Kendra DiGirolamo joined Google as an Ad Sales Coordinator and left three years before the IPO. Now she's at Driscoll's
Employed by Google from: June 1999 - May 2001
Most recent position at Google: Advertising Sales Coordinator
Current Company/Position: Business Analyst, Driscoll's
19. Larry Schwimmer was an early software engineer at Google. He introduced Snippets, a productivity system, to Google to help it manage employees during the explosive growth period.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a
Most recent position at Google: software engineer
Current Company/Position: n/a
18. Jim Reese was a former engineer at Google. He was once knocked out by a 200-pound metal beam in Google's leased data center.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a
Most recent position at Google:
Chief Operations Engineer
Current Company/Position: n/a
17. Gerald Aigner was brought in to manage Google's supply costs. Now, he's in London being an 'Internet professional.'
Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2006
Most recent position at Google: Aigner was a member of Google's senior staff, according to his LinkedIn page. Specifically, he's listed as someone who was in charge of teh data center and Internet/leased line negotiations, hardware design and purchasing, hardware and network monitoring, and performance optimizations.
Current Company/Position: Aigner now lists himself as an 'Independent Internet Professional' based in London on his LinkedIn profile.
Employed by Google from: April 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: SVP of Product
Employed by Google from: 1999 - present
Current position at Google: Braddi was VP of Search Services at Google; now she is VP of Partnerships.
14. Chris Skarakis led Google's business development until May 2005. Now he is the founder of Blip.fm and he's on the board of Kanye West's Foundation.
Employed by Google from: May 1999 - May 2005
Most recent position at Google: Director of Business Development
Current Company/Position: Skarakis is currently the founder of Blip.fm. He's also on the board of directors for Kanye West Foundation, Friends of Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoon and Little Kids Rock.
Employed by Google from: May 1999 - October 2000
Most recent position at Google: Hired as an executive assistant; left as an ad sales coordinator.
Current Company/Position: Program manager, Cisco.
12. Steve Schimmel also did business development for Google. Now he is 'temporarily retired' and angel investing.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2004
Most recent position at Google: Business Development
Current Company/Position: Angel Investor, 'Temporarily retired' entrepreneur/dad. His startup investments include BackOps, Crowdrise, Roozt and Guide.
Employed by Google from: January 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: Senior Advisor, Office of the CEO and Founders. He's been named on the Forbes Billionaires list.
9. Georges Harik joined Google as a software engineer. Now he's an angel investor and the founder of a startup, imo.im.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2005
Most recent position at Google: Software engineer then Product Management Director
Current Company/Position: Founder of imo.im; co-founder of hslabs, angel investor
Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure
7. Amit Patel is now a member of Sunfire. He and Paul Buchheit came up with Google's slogan, 'Don't Be Evil'
6. Harry Cheung was an original Google engineer. Now he's an angel investor in startups like Qwiki and Badgeville.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a
Most recent position at Google: Engineer
Current Company/Position: Angel investor; portfolio companies include Qwiki, Badgeville and PrePay
Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2003
Most recent position at Google: n/a
Current Company/Position: Big George Ventures; sustainable real estate developer
4. Heather Cairns was an HR manager at Google. Now she's happily retired and dabbling in angel investing.
3. Craig Silverstein was Larry and Segey's first hire. He left in 2012 to join a startup, Khan Academy
Employed by Google from: 1998 - 2004
Most recent position at Google: HR Manager
Current Company/Position: Developer at Khan Academy
Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present
Current position at Google: Co-founder of Google
Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present
Current position at Google: CEO and co-founder of Google
