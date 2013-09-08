Google's First 21 Employees: Where Are They Now?

Alyson Shontell
Heather cairns google investor employeeHeathercairns.comHeather Cairns was one of the original Googlers

If you don’t count Larry Page or Sergey Brin, only seven early Googlers still work for the search giant that made them rich.

Some early Google employees have become entrepreneurs. Others are angel investors. A few are happily retired.

A Quora user compiled a list of all the original Googlers and where they are now.

In light of Google’s 15th birthday (which is today), we did some additional digging to find out which roles they had, when they joined, and more.

21. Marissa Mayer joined Google as a software engineer. Now she is the CEO of Yahoo.

Employed by Google from: June 1999 - July 2012

Most recent position at Google: VP, Local, Maps & Location Services

Current Company/Position: CEO, Yahoo

20. Kendra DiGirolamo joined Google as an Ad Sales Coordinator and left three years before the IPO. Now she's at Driscoll's

Employed by Google from: June 1999 - May 2001

Most recent position at Google: Advertising Sales Coordinator

Current Company/Position: Business Analyst, Driscoll's

19. Larry Schwimmer was an early software engineer at Google. He introduced Snippets, a productivity system, to Google to help it manage employees during the explosive growth period.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google: software engineer

Current Company/Position: n/a

18. Jim Reese was a former engineer at Google. He was once knocked out by a 200-pound metal beam in Google's leased data center.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google:
Chief Operations Engineer

Current Company/Position: n/a

17. Gerald Aigner was brought in to manage Google's supply costs. Now, he's in London being an 'Internet professional.'

Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2006

Most recent position at Google: Aigner was a member of Google's senior staff, according to his LinkedIn page. Specifically, he's listed as someone who was in charge of teh data center and Internet/leased line negotiations, hardware design and purchasing, hardware and network monitoring, and performance optimizations.

Current Company/Position: Aigner now lists himself as an 'Independent Internet Professional' based in London on his LinkedIn profile.

16. Susan Wojcicki is still at Google. She's SVP of Product.

Employed by Google from: April 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: SVP of Product

15. Joan Braddi ran Search Services for Google. Now she is Google's VP of Partnerships.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - present

Current position at Google: Braddi was VP of Search Services at Google; now she is VP of Partnerships.

14. Chris Skarakis led Google's business development until May 2005. Now he is the founder of Blip.fm and he's on the board of Kanye West's Foundation.

Employed by Google from: May 1999 - May 2005

Most recent position at Google: Director of Business Development

Current Company/Position: Skarakis is currently the founder of Blip.fm. He's also on the board of directors for Kanye West Foundation, Friends of Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoon and Little Kids Rock.

13. Rachael Chambers left her job at Netscape to join Google as an executive assistant in May 1999.

Employed by Google from: May 1999 - October 2000

Most recent position at Google: Hired as an executive assistant; left as an ad sales coordinator.

Current Company/Position: Program manager, Cisco.

12. Steve Schimmel also did business development for Google. Now he is 'temporarily retired' and angel investing.

Steve Schimmel, an early Google employee, is now an angel investor.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2004

Most recent position at Google: Business Development

Current Company/Position: Angel Investor, 'Temporarily retired' entrepreneur/dad. His startup investments include BackOps, Crowdrise, Roozt and Guide.

11. Omid Kordestani is still at Google; he's a senior advisor to Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Employed by Google from: January 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: Senior Advisor, Office of the CEO and Founders. He's been named on the Forbes Billionaires list.

10. Salar Kamangar is still at Google too. He's Senior VP of YouTube and Video.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: CEO of YouTube and Senior VP of Video.

9. Georges Harik joined Google as a software engineer. Now he's an angel investor and the founder of a startup, imo.im.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2005

Most recent position at Google: Software engineer then Product Management Director

Current Company/Position: Founder of imo.im; co-founder of hslabs, angel investor

8. Urs Hölzle remains at Google. He's Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure.

Urs Hölzle wowed Google I/O attendees with Google's new cloud

Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure

7. Amit Patel is now a member of Sunfire. He and Paul Buchheit came up with Google's slogan, 'Don't Be Evil'

Sunfire's office assembly

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google: n/a

Current Company/Position: Sunfire

6. Harry Cheung was an original Google engineer. Now he's an angel investor in startups like Qwiki and Badgeville.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google: Engineer

Current Company/Position: Angel investor; portfolio companies include Qwiki, Badgeville and PrePay

5. Ray Sidney was a software engineer at Google who left 13 months before the IPO.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2003

Most recent position at Google: n/a

Current Company/Position: Big George Ventures; sustainable real estate developer

4. Heather Cairns was an HR manager at Google. Now she's happily retired and dabbling in angel investing.

Employed by Google from: 1998 - 2004

Most recent position at Google: HR Manager

Current Company/Position: Angel Investor. Her LinkedIn profile used to say 'bum' at company, 'beach.'

3. Craig Silverstein was Larry and Segey's first hire. He left in 2012 to join a startup, Khan Academy

Employed by Google from: 1998 - 2004

Most recent position at Google: HR Manager

Current Company/Position: Developer at Khan Academy

2. Sergey Brin is a co-founder of Google

Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present

Current position at Google: Co-founder of Google

1. Larry Page is the CEO and co-founder of Google

Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present

Current position at Google: CEO and co-founder of Google

What about the first people at Microsoft?

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? What Happened To The People In Microsoft's Iconic 1978 Company Photo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.