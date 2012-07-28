WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The First 21 Google Employees

Photo: Google +

UPDATE: There was an early Googler we initially missed. Rachael Chambers was hired as an executive assistant in May 1999. She was Google’s 13th employee.Marissa Mayer was Google’s 21st employee. Now only 7 of the initial 21 remain at the search giant that made them all rich (excluding founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page).



Some have become entrepreneurs, others are angel investors, and a few are happily retired.

A Quora user compiled a list of all the original Googlers and where they are now. We did some additional digging to find out which roles they had, when they joined, and more.

