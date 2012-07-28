WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The First 21 Google Employees

Alyson Shontell
Kendra DiGirolamo

UPDATE: There was an early Googler we initially missed. Rachael Chambers was hired as an executive assistant in May 1999. She was Google’s 13th employee.Marissa Mayer was Google’s 21st employee. Now only 7 of the initial 21 remain at the search giant that made them all rich (excluding founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page).

Some have become entrepreneurs, others are angel investors, and a few are happily retired.

A Quora user compiled a list of all the original Googlers and where they are now. We did some additional digging to find out which roles they had, when they joined, and more.

21. Marissa Mayer joined Google as a software engineer. Now she is the CEO of Yahoo.

Employed by Google from: June 1999 - July 2012

Most recent position at Google: VP, Local, Maps & Location Services

Current Company/Position: CEO, Yahoo

20. Kendra DiGirolamo joined Google as an Ad Sales Coordinator and left three years before the IPO. Now she's at Driscoll's

Employed by Google from: June 1999 - May 2001

Most recent position at Google: Advertising Sales Coordinator

Current Company/Position: Business Analyst, Driscoll's

19. Larry Schwimmer was an early software engineer at Google. He introduced Snippets, a productivity system, to Google to help it manage employees during the explosive growth period.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google: software engineer

Current Company/Position: n/a

18. Jim Reese was a former engineer at Google. He was once knocked out by a 200-pound metal beam in Google's leased data centre.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google: Chief Operations Engineer

Current Company/Position: n/a

17. Gerald Aigner was brought in to manage Google's supply costs. It's unclear what he's doing now.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - N/A

Most recent position at Google: N/A but according to a book written by employee #59, Aigner was brought in to manage Google's supply costs.

Current Company/Position: N/A

16. Susan Wojcicki is still at Google. She's VP of Product.

Employed by Google from: April 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: VP of Product

15. Joan Braddi is one of only seven original Googlers who remain at the company. She runs Search Services.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: VP of Search Services at Google

14. Chris Skarakis led Google's business development until May 2005. Now he is the founder of Blip.fm.

Employed by Google from: May 1999 - May 2005

Most recent position at Google: Director of Business Development

Current Company/Position: Founder, Blip.fm

13. Rachael Chambers left her job at Netscape to join Google as an executive assistant in May 1999.

Employed by Google from: May 1999 - October 2000

Most recent position at Google: Hired as an executive assistant; left as an ad sales coordinator.

Current Company/Position: Program manager, Cisco. Chambers is also fighting for the FDA to issue a recall on Dog Chicken Jerkey treats.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2004

Most recent position at Google: Business Development

Current Company/Position: Angel Investor, 'Temporarily retired' entrepreneur/dad

11. Omid Kordestani is still at Google; he's a senior advisor to Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Employed by Google from: January 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: Senior Advisor, Office of the CEO and Founders

10. Salar Kamangar is still at Google too. He's Senior VP of YouTube and Video.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: CEO of YouTube and Senior VP of Video.

9. Georges Harik joined Google as a software engineer. Now he's an angel investor and the founder of a new startup, imo.im.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2005

Most recent position at Google: Software engineer; Director of Googlettes.

Current Company/Position: Founder of imo.im; angel investor

8. Urs Hölzle remains at Google. He's Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present

Current position at Google: Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google: n/a

Current Company/Position: Sunfire

6. Harry Cheung was an original Google engineer. Now he's an angel investor in startups like Qwiki and Badgeville.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a

Most recent position at Google: Engineer

Current Company/Position: Angel investor; portfolio companies include Qwiki, Badgeville and PrePay

5. Ray Sidney was a software engineer at Google who left 13 months before the IPO.

Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2003

Most recent position at Google: n/a

Current Company/Position: Big George Ventures; sustainable real estate developer

4. Heather Cairns was an HR manager at Google. Now she's happily retired and dabbling in angel investing.

Employed by Google from: 1998 - 2004

Most recent position at Google: HR Manager

Current Company/Position: Angel Investor. Her LinkedIn profile used to say 'bum' at company, 'beach.'

3. Craig Silverstein was Larry and Segey's first hire. He left earlier this year to join a startup, Khan Academy

Employed by Google from: 1998 - 2004

Most recent position at Google: HR Manager

Current Company/Position: Developer at Khan Academy

2. Sergey Brin is a co-founder of Google

Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present

Current position at Google: Co-founder of Google

1. Larry Page is the CEO and co-founder of Google

Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present

Current position at Google: CEO and co-founder of Google

