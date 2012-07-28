WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The First 21 Google Employees

Photo: Google +
UPDATE: There was an early Googler we initially missed. Rachael Chambers was hired as an executive assistant in May 1999. She was Google’s 13th employee.Marissa Mayer was Google’s 21st employee. Now only 7 of the initial 21 remain at the search giant that made them all rich (excluding founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page).
Some have become entrepreneurs, others are angel investors, and a few are happily retired.
A Quora user compiled a list of all the original Googlers and where they are now. We did some additional digging to find out which roles they had, when they joined, and more.
Employed by Google from: June 1999 - July 2012
Most recent position at Google: VP, Local, Maps & Location Services
Current Company/Position: CEO, Yahoo
20. Kendra DiGirolamo joined Google as an Ad Sales Coordinator and left three years before the IPO. Now she's at Driscoll's
Employed by Google from: June 1999 - May 2001
Most recent position at Google: Advertising Sales Coordinator
Current Company/Position: Business Analyst, Driscoll's
19. Larry Schwimmer was an early software engineer at Google. He introduced Snippets, a productivity system, to Google to help it manage employees during the explosive growth period.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a
Most recent position at Google: software engineer
Current Company/Position: n/a
18. Jim Reese was a former engineer at Google. He was once knocked out by a 200-pound metal beam in Google's leased data centre.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a
Most recent position at Google: Chief Operations Engineer
Current Company/Position: n/a
Employed by Google from: 1999 - N/A
Most recent position at Google: N/A but according to a book written by employee #59, Aigner was brought in to manage Google's supply costs.
Current Company/Position: N/A
Employed by Google from: April 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: VP of Product
15. Joan Braddi is one of only seven original Googlers who remain at the company. She runs Search Services.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: VP of Search Services at Google
14. Chris Skarakis led Google's business development until May 2005. Now he is the founder of Blip.fm.
Employed by Google from: May 1999 - May 2005
Most recent position at Google: Director of Business Development
Current Company/Position: Founder, Blip.fm
Employed by Google from: May 1999 - October 2000
Most recent position at Google: Hired as an executive assistant; left as an ad sales coordinator.
Current Company/Position: Program manager, Cisco. Chambers is also fighting for the FDA to issue a recall on Dog Chicken Jerkey treats.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2004
Most recent position at Google: Business Development
Current Company/Position: Angel Investor, 'Temporarily retired' entrepreneur/dad
Employed by Google from: January 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: Senior Advisor, Office of the CEO and Founders
Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: CEO of YouTube and Senior VP of Video.
9. Georges Harik joined Google as a software engineer. Now he's an angel investor and the founder of a new startup, imo.im.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2005
Most recent position at Google: Software engineer; Director of Googlettes.
Current Company/Position: Founder of imo.im; angel investor
Employed by Google from: 1999 - Present
Current position at Google: Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure
Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a
Most recent position at Google: n/a
Current Company/Position: Sunfire
6. Harry Cheung was an original Google engineer. Now he's an angel investor in startups like Qwiki and Badgeville.
Employed by Google from: 1999 - n/a
Most recent position at Google: Engineer
Current Company/Position: Angel investor; portfolio companies include Qwiki, Badgeville and PrePay
Employed by Google from: 1999 - 2003
Most recent position at Google: n/a
Current Company/Position: Big George Ventures; sustainable real estate developer
4. Heather Cairns was an HR manager at Google. Now she's happily retired and dabbling in angel investing.
Employed by Google from: 1998 - 2004
Most recent position at Google: HR Manager
Current Company/Position: Angel Investor. Her LinkedIn profile used to say 'bum' at company, 'beach.'
3. Craig Silverstein was Larry and Segey's first hire. He left earlier this year to join a startup, Khan Academy
Employed by Google from: 1998 - 2004
Most recent position at Google: HR Manager
Current Company/Position: Developer at Khan Academy
Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present
Current position at Google: Co-founder of Google
Employed by Google from: 1998 - Present
Current position at Google: CEO and co-founder of Google
