Google's FeedBurner Goes Down... Again (GOOG)

Google’s (GOOG) growing pains with its FeedBurner RSS service continue: The service seems to have been down for many customers for about an hour, affecting several sites’ syndication feeds (including this one).



It took Google about an hour to post about the outage on the FeedBurner status blog. Their official message:

Issue: FeedBurner stopped serving feeds for about 45 minutes today, starting at approximately 11:15am CST. Most feeds are being served again properly, but we are still working to restore full service. feedburner.google.com is not currently available and we are also working very hard to restore access to FeedBurner service management and analytics features.

In addition, FeedFlare links are not currently being displayed on feeds or sites. We will update this post with status updates as they become available.

Meanwhile, more unrest among Google’s customers. Says one, “I would be willing to pay for a service like Feedburner if it actually worked. Google has killed this service.”

We understand that all tech services, big and small, go down. But — real or perceived — it seems FeedBurner is worse than most. If Google wants publishers to trust FeedBurner as a reliable utility, it needs to do a better job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.