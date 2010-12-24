Google's Fancy Doodle For Christmas This Year

Google’s Christmas doodle this year is seventeen paintings of holiday scenes from around the world, made up to be interactive. It took five artists 250 hours to make this particular doodle, the WSJ’s reports.



Another interesting little detail in the WSJ’s piece: Google has done 900 doodles since 1998, with 270 of them coming this year.

Photo: Google

