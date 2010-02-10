Google's Lame Facebook-Killer Is Called "Google Buzz"

Google just took the wraps off its big social effort, called “Google Buzz.”



It lives inside Gmail, and it’s a ‘Google approach to sharing.’

Our first reaction to the name in the newsroom: “Spectacularly lame!”

And, isn’t that already a name that Yahoo is using?

During the presentation, Google explained Buzz with these five elements:

Auto-following: you get all the people you email with.

A rich, fast sharing experience: it lives in Gmail.

Public and private sharing.

Inbox integration.

Just the good stuff: Better and better at personalised recommendations.

Nicholas Carlson is live blogging the announcement here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.