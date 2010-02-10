Google's Lame Facebook-Killer Is Called "Google Buzz"

Google just took the wraps off its big social effort, called “Google Buzz.”
It lives inside Gmail, and it’s a ‘Google approach to sharing.’
Our first reaction to the name in the newsroom: “Spectacularly lame!”
And, isn’t that already a name that Yahoo is using?
During the presentation, Google explained Buzz with these five elements:
- Auto-following: you get all the people you email with.
- A rich, fast sharing experience: it lives in Gmail.
- Public and private sharing.
- Inbox integration.
- Just the good stuff: Better and better at personalised recommendations.
Nicholas Carlson is live blogging the announcement here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.