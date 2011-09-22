Google's Eric Schmidt: We're Not Microsoft

Google chairman Eric Schmidt is testifying before a U.S. Senate antitrust committee right now, and most of his remarks are staying pretty close to Google’s talking points.



But his opening statement contained some pretty pointed remarks about Microsoft — which he never mentioned by name — and its trouble with regulators 20 years ago:

20 years ago, a large technology firm was setting the world on fire. Its software was on nearly every computer. Its name was synonymous with innovation.

But that company lost sight of what mattered. Then Washington stepped in.

I was an executive at Sun and later Novell at the time. And in the years since, many of us

in Silicon Valley have absorbed the lessons of that era.

So I’m here today carrying a long history in the technology business and a very short

message about our company: We get it.

By that I mean that we get the lessons of our corporate predecessors.

