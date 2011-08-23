Google's Eric Schmidt Is About To Give A Big Kiss-Up Speech To TV Execs – Here's Why

Photo: Associated Press

Google chairman Eric Schmidt is speaking to a group of television executives later this week, and he will tell them how important TV is to the future of the massive Internet company.”Google needs you,” he is expected to say, according to a PaidContent report.



Schmidt will say that Google needs content creators because otherwise its search engine wouldn’t have anything to search.

Schmidt’s speech is also a peace offering to an industry that has loathed and feared Google for some time.

He could be laying the groundwork for a closer relationship.

Google is expected to submit a bid to buy Hulu later this week.

According to one source familiar with YouTube’s strategy, the people who run Google’s video site would love to direct some of its 140 million or so viewers into a Hulu-branded channel for premium content and premium brand advertising.

Many media watchers thought Google would give up any pursuit of the joint venture after spending $12.5 billion to buy the handset and set-top box maker, but stories continue to leak out that indicate Schmidt and company remain interested.

One roadblock to that deal is the frosty relationship between the owners of Hulu and Google. Remember, Hulu was created by “old media” powers almost entirely as a response to the threat of Youtube.

In the end, however, Google’s money is as green as anybody else’s – which is why it’s a solid answer to the question…

…Who’s going to buy Hulu?

