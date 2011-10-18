Google's Eric Schmidt Grabs The Company Kool Aid, Joins Google+

Former Google chief executive and chariman Eric Schmidt has finally joined his company’s newest social network, Google+.



Schmidt and other Google executives have faced some criticism for not using their own products. Mark Zuckerberg, for example, has a Facebook profile (and a Google+ profile). Twitter executive chairman and Square chief executive Jack Dorsey also has a fairly prolific Twitter account.

Schmidt broke radio silence earlier in October to comment on the passing of Apple chief executive Steve Jobs. Since then, Schmidt has picked up more than 15,000 followers, which is still nothing compared to Zuckerberg’s nearly 600,000 followers.

A Google engineer also posted his own epic rant about the new social network, chastising Google for keeping the network closed instead of opening it up to developers.

Google+ now has more than 40 million members since launching in June earlier this year.

