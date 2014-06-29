This Is One Of Google's Early Prototypes For Android Wear

At this year’s Google I/O, the company gave a demo of Android Wear — Google’s operating system optimised for smartwatches and other wearables. Right now, the smartwatches we’ve seen running Wear are relatively attractive and they can do a lot. Of course, it was a long road to get to where we are now.

Mike Elgan, lead anchor of Tech News Today, went to Google’s session on Android Wear at I/O and posted a photo of one of the early prototypes that Google included in its presentation.

Not particularly sleek but, as Elgan wrote, “You gotta start somewhere!”

Check it out:

