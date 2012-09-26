Google's Self-Driving Cars Are Now Legal In California

Photo: Google

California governor Jerry Brown has signed a bill into law that clears Google’s driverless cars for use on state-owned roads. The news comes to us via Engadget.Technically this lets any company pursue driverless car plans, but Google is clearly the face of automated vehicles right now and the bill was signed at Google headquarters.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.