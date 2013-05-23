Google's Homepage Features The Most Touching Logo Ever

The “Doodle” on the masthead of the Google homepage in the US on Thursday is one of the most powerful logo designs we’ve ever seen.



The doodle was created by Sabrina Brady, a 12th grader in Sparta, Wis., for Google’s 2013 “Doodle 4 Google” competition. The logo recreates the moment her father returned from deployment to Iraq after 18 months, according to Search Engine Watch.

“When I was 10 years old, my dad came home from war,” Sabrina told Search Engine Watch. “This was my best day ever.”

There’s no better demonstration of the emotion and joy families feel than from the video we found May 17 of nine-year-old Alayna Adams being reunited with her father back from Afghanistan.

From The Google Blog:

Sabrina’s doodle stood out in the crowd; it tells the story of her reunion with her father as he returned from an 18 month deployment in Iraq. Her creative use of the Google letters to illustrate this heartfelt moment clearly resonated with voters across the country and all of us at Google.

Besides having her artwork up on the Google search engine for the entire day, Sabrina also received a $30,000 college scholarship, a Google Chromebook computer, and a $50,000 technology grant for her school.

There were others who submitted some great artwork as well, which you can see here.

