Confidential Google Presentation Leaks

Nonprofit Consumer Watchdog has forwarded us a presentation it says Google is showing around Capitol Hill to convince policy makers its behavioural advertising techniques are transparent to users.



Consumer Watchdog, which is a long-time Google-foe, doesn’t buy the company’s arguments:

Google increasingly spies on what consumers do online, including what web sites they visit; creates dossiers on users’ online behaviour without their prior permission; then harvests this private information to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising, said Consumer Watchdog.

Without insinuating too much, let’s just say we’d like to know why Consumer Watchdog doesn’t have as much to say about the way behavioural targeting is used by some of Google’s competitors — cough, cough, Microsoft.

Here is Google’s presentation:

Google Internal Document – July 09



Here’s Consumer Watchdog’s annotated version:

Google Internal Document – July 09 – Annotated



