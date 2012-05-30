Google's Computerized Glasses Will Hopefully Be Available Next Year, Says Sergey Brin

Google cofounder Sergey Brin, focused on research and development these days, is working particularly hard on a product called Google Glass.



In a video embedded below, he tells California’s lieutenant governor that he hopes the product will come out in 2013.

Google Glass is a computerized glasses gadget. It will work kind of like a personal version of the “heads-up display” you see in fighter jets in the movies.

The glasses are very controversial.

Around our newsroom, some people will say they would never wear them, others – like me – can’t wait to try them out.

If the right kind of third-party applications are built, these things are going to make life more fun, safer, and less expensive. Imagine the enhancements they might be able to bring to walking through new cities, shopping, going to sporting events, and even playing games like golf, bocce ball, or laser tag.

On the other hand, there is a valid viewpoint that Google, a search engine company, shouldn’t be wasting resources trying to build strange hardware products.

Here’s the video:



