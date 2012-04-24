Google's Computerized Glasses Can Actually Run A Web Browser

Photo: Google

Google demonstrated running a web browser on its computerized glasses to its employees recently, we hear from a source close to Google.It seems Google is actually serious about the project if it’s coming along at this kind of pace.



When Google co-founder Sergey Brin walked around wearing them shortly after they were unveiled, we heard the glasses did little more than boot and shut down.

That was just about two weeks ago.

A concept video shows Google’s computerized glasses running location-based applications, video chat, maps and other social applications like Google+.

We reached out to Google, which didn’t comment on the story.

