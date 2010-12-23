Google's Click-To-Call Ads: Here's How They Work

Photo: Google

Google is still navigating the mobile ad landscape, but it says it has found one rip roaring success — click-to-call ads.Surojit Chatterjee, a Google mobile ad product manager, tells GigaOm click rates for ads with click-to-call is 6%-8% higher than ads without click-to-call. GigaOm also says at least one small business saw a 40% increase in phone calls from a mobile campaign.



So what are these ads from Google? And how do they work?

Google’s click-to-call ads are basically the exact same thing as their desktop search ads. The twist is that advertisers can opt to include their phone number.

This way, when people search for a product, if the business is at the top of the results a user can just call to get information rather than search a mobile website. If it’s a national chain, Google uses GPS to make sure people are calling a local location.

Google charges the same amount for a click on a phone call as it does for a click on a link to a website, even though a phone call is arguably more valuable.

The click-to-call works with phones running a full browser. All you do is press the phone number and your phone will take over from there.

Advertisers bid on the ads just like they do for the desktop.

