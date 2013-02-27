Google's New Ads Look Eerily Similar To Apple's Old Ads

Google hoped for headlines this week over its Chromebook, a high-end laptop with a touch screen, which “takes on Apple” and “aims for Apple’s core.”



What people aren’t talking about is how incredibly similar the Chromebook’s new introduction ad is to the kind of commercials Apple makes whenever it launches a new product.

Here’s the new Google ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

How is it similar to Apple?

Whenever Apple introduces new hardware, it makes an ad, which runs a couple of minutes, in which its product marketers and CMOs discuss the “seamless integration of hardware and software” (and other tech jargon):

Photo: YouTube

Chrome uses product managers and the like to narrate its ad, which is only 75 seconds long, too:

Photo: YouTube

Narrating Apple execs like to wear tee-shirts:

Photo: YouTube

Narrating Google execs like to be casual and wear tee-shirts:

Photo: YouTube

The Chromebook commercial’s superlatives also resemble that of an Apple spot. The Chromebook is “delightful” and “delighting.” A “wonderful experience” and “something amazing.”

In an iPad mini ad, the device was described as “excited,” “remarkable,” “extraordinary,” “beautiful,” “amazing,” and again, “truly extraordinary.”

When casual tech geniuses aren’t pictured gushing over the products in the commercials, the screen zooms to the device rotating in almost slow motion, to show its every angle.

And this isn’t the first time Google took a page out of Apple’s simplistic advertising strategy handbook.

A May 2012 spot by BBH spins the laptop in front of a white background (which Apple is known for), as a casual-sounding guy who likes to crack corny jokes (who sounds just like an Apple narrator) talks about the machine. The true icing on the cake is the bouncy, staccato, music.

Listen to this:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And then this:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

What do you think? Too much?

