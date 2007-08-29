Bye, George! Google's CFO Reyes Hitting the Beach

Google’s CFO George Reyes is calling it quits after a spectacular five years at the Googleplex. Among other successes, George guided Google through an unorthodox, much-maligned, but ultimately highly successful IPO, and he didn’t cave when a deafening whine from Wall Street demanded that Google start supplying the analytical crutch known as “guidance.” In the few quarters in which Google didn’t shoot the lights out, moreover, George did a competent job of playing the innocent: “Well, what we’re you expecting?”



George had his struggles, of course–some off-the-cuff remarks at a conference a couple of years back sent Google’s stock plunging, only to screw everyone who shorted it on the news. In the past year, however, George and Google’s communications team have gotten their collective acts together in a major way, and Google is now a model for investor communications.

As for the other responsibilities of a CFO–the numbers–George appeared to handle these superbly, too. So we wish George well in his adventures on the beach.

