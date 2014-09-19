We Built Google's Version Of Oculus Rift Out Of Cardboard -- And It's Awesome

Google I/O, the annual Google developers conference usually provides some pretty sweet swag for its attendees, such as the newest laptops and tablets. For the 2014 Google I/O conference, it was a piece of cardboard. Presented at the end of the conference, "Google Cardboard" was a way for Google to prove how simple virtual reality can be. We were intrigued, so we built one ourselves. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Alex Kuzoian. Narration by Will Wei. Follow BI Video: On Twitter
