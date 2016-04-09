Google's California headquarters evacuated after threats

Several buildings on Google’s Mountain View campus were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a threat, local police told The Washington Post.

The police confirmed on Twitter that there were no injuries.

MEDIA ADVISORY: MVPD assisted @google security after threat made to campus earlier today. No injuries reported + we’ll update as we get more

— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 9, 2016

Google was not immediately available for comment.

