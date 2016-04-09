Google's California headquarters evacuated after threats

Jillian D'Onfro

Several buildings on Google’s Mountain View campus were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a threat, local police told The Washington Post.

The police confirmed on Twitter that there were no injuries.

 Google was not immediately available for comment. 

NOW WATCH: Scientists came up with an intersection model that would eliminate traffic lights

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us