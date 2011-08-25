Key Takeaways From Bradley Horowitz's Talk On The Future Of Google+

Yesterday, Google’s VP of Product Management, +Bradley Horowitz, sat down with founder and CEO of O’Reilly Media, +Tim O’Reilly, to discuss Google+, its future, and where it’s headed. You can watch the hour-long video here:



I wasn’t able to find a transcript for this video, but O’Reilly has helpfully rounded up some of the more interesting points.

They are aware of the real name/pseudonym issue, and acknowledge that it’s kind of messy right now. They’ve admitted that some people are getting incorrectly flagged and suspended, such as +Violet Blue, and they’re working on providing a way for people to be anonymous on Google+. Horowitz points out that he does use a pseudonym (elatable), and he understands their concerns.

Facebook announced changes yesterday that seem directly inspired by Google+, and Horowitz views this as a good thing: “That’s another impact that Google+ can have on the world: raising the bar of what the expectations and standards around something like privacy should be.”

Google will open up more APIs, and this has been its intention from the start. They’ll be doing this over time, and in stages.

Minors will eventually be able to use and access Google+. Currently Google+ users must be at least 18 to use the service.

Hangouts might extend beyond 10 people, and there might be some experimentation with the limits. One of the user suggestions Horowitz seemed to like was debate-style hangouts, where individuals get timed slots to speak.

Threaded comments are “probably a good idea”.

Google+ users may eventually be able to send their posts to another service, like Twitter. Currently you can sync Google+ to Facebook and Twitter with unofficial Chrome extensions.

Did Horowitz answer your concerns about Google+? Do you think that Google+ is headed in the right direction?

