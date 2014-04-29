This Chart Shows The Incredible Opportunity Google Has Before It

Here’s a cool chart on Google we saw shared on Twitter.

It shows software products have hit a billion users. Google owns four of them. So far, Google has successfully monetized its search business, but the others — YouTube, Chrome, and Android — have not been as successfully monetized.

The idea here is that Google is sitting on a potential goldmine if it can start making money on its other properties.

This is certainly an enticing idea, but it might be a bit flawed. All the properties, other than YouTube, feed into Google search. Chrome, for instance, has search baked right into the URL bar. A lot of Android phones have search widgets pre-installed.

It’s unclear how Google really makes big money off Chrome and Android, but with search so powerful, Google can afford to be patient and figure it out.

Chart made by Statista.

