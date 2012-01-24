Here's The List Of Google's Biggest Advertisers

Photo: Jinho.Jung / Flickr, CC

Google’s revenues were $37.9 billion last year and 96 per cent of that came from advertising. It’s less clear, however, who Google’s biggest advertisers are.



Search engine marketing company Wordstream has compiled a database of information on Google’s advertisers based on its trillion-keyword database and its Google Keyword Tool. It determined the top 10 million search queries of 2011, as well as their average cost-per-click prices as paid by advertisers who bought space next to those results.

The company then, naturally, made an infographic to display its results.

Google’s biggest advertiser is Lowe’s, the home improvement chain, which spent $59.1 million on ads with the search engine last year.

Its second biggest is Amazon, which spent $55.2 million.

