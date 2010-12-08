Google's Big Chrome Announcement: A Beta Netbook Called Cr-48

Google just announced the first netbook to be released with Chrome OS: the CRr-48, a beta product that you need to apply for.



Google says that while thousands of Googlers are using Chrome netbooks as their primary computers already, the OS isn’t quite ready for consumers. So it is giving out a limited number of these devices to get external feedback.

This is about as Googley a product announcement as we could possibly imagine: a closed beta product with a weird name designed for early-adopters.

