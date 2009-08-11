Google's Best Job: Ride A Bike Around France Taking Pictures

Google (GOOG) has hired two lucky young men to ride around France on dopey looking tricycles snapping up photos of historical sites that are inaccessible by car.



At first we considered this the most embarassing job at Google. On second thought, we say this is the best job. We’d love to be paid to ride around Versailles, west of Paris, the Jardin du Luxembourg, the Left Bank, or Les Halles.

Do you think either of these guys had to take the fancy Google test to get this job? (via Jalopnik)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.