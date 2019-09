Google changed its logo to a barcode today to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the barcode’s invention.



Weird timing, but here’s what’s cool: the barcode actually scans. Or at least, it does in the video we’ve embedded below. Watch:



[Via AgencySpy]

