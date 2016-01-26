Google's Australia Day doodle is a powerful reminder of the stolen generation

Australians hopping onto Google this morning will see an extremely powerful image drawn by Canberra teenager Ineka Voigt named Stolen Dreamtime.

The image was the winner of Google’s annual “Doodle 4 Google” competition where students across Australia get the opportunity to redesign the Google logo for Australia Day.

“I’d like to be a ‘artivist’, someone that combines art and activism,” she told Google.

“If I could travel back in time I would reunite mother and child. A weeping mother sits in an ochre desert dreaming of her children and a life that never was… all that remains is red sand, tears and the whispers of her stolen dreamtime.”

24,000 students entered this year, with Voigt beating them out, coming home with not only her design going up on Google but also winning $10,000 worth of technology for her high school.

