These Are Google's 2013 April Fools' Pranks

Google has a lot of big news today — but the 4/1 release date might be a sign of April Foolery.



Last year Google convinced the internet unsavvy that it had developed the highly anticipated Google Translate for animals.

One of the company’s most successful viral videos — with nearly 6 million views — was for Google Maps 8-bit version for the NES game system.

While the end of Google Reader is no joke, here are seven of Google’s 2013 April Fools’ pranks.

1. YouTube is shutting down

According to its company blog, YouTube was started in 2005 merely as a way to find the best online video in the world. “Nearly eight years later, with 72 hours of video being uploaded every minute, we finally have enough content to close the competition.”

So say goodbye to your cat videos. Apparently, experts will name the best online video ever later today. Watch the video and check out eight gullible souls on Twitter who totally fell for the prank:

2. Google Nose

Get ready for “the new scentsation in search”: Google Nose, the only tool that allows you to search for smells. (Only in BETA testing.)

The product, which has apparently cataloged “15 million scentibyte database of smells from around the world”, promises to “offer the sharpest olfactory experience available.”

Confused? Watch the video:

3. Google Treasure Maps

According to Google, a 2012 deep sea expedition off the coast of Madagascar — to get underwater Street View photos (real, not April Fools’ related) — led to the discovery of infamous pirate William “Captain” Kidd’s treasure maps. And, thus, the birth of Google Maps: Treasure Mode.

According to its blog, “We need your help to decipher these symbols and find Captain Kidd’s treasures; therefore we’ve decided to digitize the map and make it accessible to everyone.”

4. Gmail Blue

Celebrating its ninth anniversary today (that’s right, the real Gmail was released around April Fools’ day), Gmail is getting a makeover and going blue.

Says product manager Richard Pargo, “It’s Gmail, only bluer.” The bold button is blue. Underline is blue. Italics is blue.

They tried for brown, but that was a “disaster.”

5. Google SCHMICK aka Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Australians can makeover their humdrum houses for Google Streetview with Google SCHMICK, the “Simple Complete House Makeover Internet Conversion Kit.”

It solves basic homeowner problems — “Graffiti on the front fence? Cover it with so many palm trees people will think they’re on the Vegas strip.” — and allows you to install Christmas lights, buffalo grass, even a “sheep or two and a kangaroo like Uncle Burke.”

GoogleHere’s a before:

And after:

GoogleLearn more here.

6. Google Enterprise’s Levity App

Boring business emails can get a kick of fun with Google Enterprise’s “Levilty Algorithm,” made in conjunction with Chicago’s Second City Communications. That’s the improv troupe that fostered the likes of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The app can rename boring meetings like “business roundtable discussion” to “Drinks with S. Colbert” or “Peanut Butter Jelly Time.”

Watch the funny video below:

7. Google + Emotion

According to a company blog post, you can now add an emoticon to indicate how you’re really feeling in specific Google + Photos.

“Many months of research on how people communicate on the Internet have convinced us that when it comes to expressing yourself, nothing beats the richness and elegance of a few properly placed colons, parentheses, letters and hyphens.”

:-) :O :/ … “These representations of your innermost emotions are simple, and best of all, unambiguous :P”

Those are the highlights, but you can find a few other pranks here.

