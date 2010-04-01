Google's April Fools Gag In Japan: Some Sort Of Wacky Keyboard Drum Kit

Dan Frommer
Google Japan April Fools

Google continues to invest in wild and wacky April Fools gags. And since it’s already April in Japan… Google is introducing some sort of wacky keyboard drum kit for the Japanese market!

Google’s automated Japanese translation of its blog post doesn’t do much to explain it. But our impression is that this keyboard drum kit is designed to offer faster typing for all the Japanese characters that don’t fit on a standard QWERTY-sized keyboard.

We’d love your help translating!

Thanks to reader Francesco Fondi for the tip!

The problem with keyboards with a lot of buttons is that they don't really fit on your desk

Source: Google

That's why you need a keyboard drum kit!

Source: Google

Every character you'll ever need!

Source: Google

And a huge Enter key

Source: Google

It even comes with emoticons!

Source: Google

Easy to install and configure

Source: Google

And here's how you type

Source: Google

Looks very ergonomic

Source: Google

Hands optional

Source: Google

This could all be yours for a low, low price!

Source: Google

