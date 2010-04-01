Google's April Fools Gag In Japan: Some Sort Of Wacky Keyboard Drum Kit

Google continues to invest in wild and wacky April Fools gags. And since it’s already April in Japan… Google is introducing some sort of wacky keyboard drum kit for the Japanese market!



Google’s automated Japanese translation of its blog post doesn’t do much to explain it. But our impression is that this keyboard drum kit is designed to offer faster typing for all the Japanese characters that don’t fit on a standard QWERTY-sized keyboard.

We’d love your help translating!

Click here to flip through the photos

Thanks to reader Francesco Fondi for the tip!

