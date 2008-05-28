Google’s App Engine Opens For Business (GOOG)

Google’s cloud-computing-for-rent service App Engine will open to the public today, in conjunction with the company’s I/O Developer Conference in San Francisco.



App Engine was originally shown off in beta last month, and more than 150,000 people signed up for the waiting list. The service will be free in “Preview” mode until “later this year,” when the following pricing will kick in:

— Free quota to get started: 500MB storage and enough CPU and bandwidth for about 5 million pageviews per month

— $0.10 – $0.12 per CPU core-hour

— $0.15 – $0.18 per GB-month of storage

— $0.11 – $0.13 per GB outgoing bandwidth

— $0.09 – $0.11 per GB incoming bandwidth

Google also says it’s working on two new APIs for App Engine: One that lets developers scale, crop, and manipulate images on the server, and another to cache data so pages load faster.

It’s hard to argue with the proposition of running your Web app on the same infrastructure that runs Google, and Google’s fees are similar to Amazon’s (AMZN). So we’re curious, web developers: Will you switch your site/apps from Amazon to Google? Why or why not?

