Google's Antitrust Battle With The EU Could Take Years

Google’s battle with European Union over antitrust is “complicated,” and it “could take years” to reach a conclusion says Mark Mahaney at Citi in a note today.The key to the case is whether Google is unfairly lowering the search rank of rivals, and if it’s giving its own properties an advantage.



Here’s Mahaney’s full note:

We Hosted An Investor Call On The Google-EU Antitrust Case – On the call we hosted Becket McGrath, Partner and Co-Chair of EU Antitrust of the law firm Edwards Angell Palmer & Dodge UK LLP. Becket has a particular interest in the Media, Technology and Communications sectors, and he has experience of enforcing UK and EU competition law at a senior level in the Office of Fair Trading. Below are the key highlights from our call with Becket:

1) Backdrop Of The EU Antitrust Case Against Google – Under Article 102, the EU prohibits any company of dominant market position to limit competition, and abuse its dominance in an unlawful manner. The process is an administrative one (not run through the court system), and punishment could be as high as 10% of global revenues and/or force the company to comply with new rules/regulations. There are 3 main stages: Stage I. Companies file formal complaints against the dominant company, and the EC looks into the legitimacy of those complaints (~6 months); Stage II. The European Commission launches a formal investigation against the dominant company (~18 months to years); Stage III. The EC puts a formal case against the dominant company. Stage IV. Appeals process, if needed. Google is currently in the very early part of Stage II.

2) The EC Is Investigating Whether: – 1) Google may have given its own services preferential placement in search results. Google acknowledged that in some cases it has done this (maps) in order to provide a better user experience; 2) Google unfairly lowered the quality score of certain sites, thus harming their ability to generate traffic; 3) Google imposed online advertising exclusivity agreements with advertisers; and 4) Google places limitations on portability of data. The key issues are 1 and 2.

3) The Microsoft Precedent & Possible Outcomes – The EC launched investigations against Microsoft twice, which resulted in total fines of EUR 1.4B, and forced Microsoft to unbundle its media player and IE browser from Windows operating systems. It is possible that Google could face a large fine, or be forced to be more transparent with its ranking and quality score algorithms.

4) This Is A Complicated Case – Mr. McGrath also noted that this case is complicated because of the tricky issues with algorithms, the constant pace of innovation around ranking search results and quality scores, and that this market is still relatively young. It could take years before the EC comes to a conclusion.

