Google's Andy Rubin: 'I'd Be Happy' If Someone Left Prototype Android Phone In A Bar 'And Someone Wrote About It'

With some negative stories circulating about Google’s Android project — namely, that Verizon rejected selling the Google Nexus One phone in favour of a better Android phone — Google’s Android boss Andy Rubin just spent some time chatting with the New York Times‘ Brad Stone.In the Times‘ article, Rubin addresses the tech topic du jour: The Apple iPhone prototype that Gizmodo obtained (perhaps illegally). The story goes that someone found the iPhone prototype in a bar, and then sold it to Gizmodo. Apple appears to be furious about the incident; last Friday, cops raided a Gizmodo editor’s house and seized his computers for evidence.



So, what if this happened to Google?

“I’d be happy if that happened and someone wrote about it,” Rubin told the NYT. “With openness comes less secrets.”

We’re sceptical that Rubin would actually be happy about this. Or, more specifically, that his handset partners like Motorola or HTC would be happy. They like to keep designs secret just as much as Apple does, so it seems silly to think that Google would actually be happy to have their secrets blown open.

Rubin also addressed another alleged Steve Jobs remark, referring to how Apple keeps its iPhone App Store (mostly) free of sexual content — and that if you wanted to use porn on your phone, to go buy an Android phone.

“I don’t really have a rationale for that,” Rubin told the Times. “It’s a different style of interacting with the public and the media.”

Read the whole article — including what Rubin thinks about the iPad — at the New York Times →

