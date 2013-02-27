In Closed-Door Meeting, Google's Android Boss Calls Samsung A Threat

Photo: AP

The Wall Street Journal’s Amir Efrati has a great story out about how Andy Rubin, the genius behind Google’s mobile operating system, Android, is nervous about the success of Samsung.Efrati writes:



At a Google event last fall for its executives…Mr. Rubin also said Samsung could become a threat if it gains more ground among mobile-device makers that use Android, the person said. Mr. Rubin said Google’s recent acquisition of Motorola Mobility, which makes Android-based smartphones and tablets, served as a kind of insurance policy against a manufacturer such as Samsung gaining too much power over Android, the person said.

So, why is Rubin so nervous about Samsung? Shouldn’t he be happy that it’s selling so many phones, loaded with his operating system?

There are two reason he’s so nervous.

The first reason is that slowly but surely, people are starting to think of the phones that Samsung sells not as “Android” phones.

Increasingly, they are thinking of them as “Galaxy” phones.

Here’s a chart we’ve been following that illustrates this:

The second reason Rubin is nervous about Samsung is that between the two companies, Google and Samsung, Samsung is profiting much more off the Android platform than Google is.

Here’s our favourite chart to illustrate this point: