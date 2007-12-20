Google's Android Beta Buggy. So What?

Some coders are apparently having a tough time writing software for Google’s mobile operating system, Android. Google announced the new platform last month and has released an early version of a software developers kit. The WSJ ($) quotes Seattle-based mobile developer Adam MacBeth, who says Google’s OS is full of bugs and “not ready for prime time.”

File this under “non-news.” Android is a long-term project for Google, and the first few months of third-party development will have minimal impact on its success. Remember that phones won’t be on sale for at least six months. If mass-market consumers are going to buy Android phones, they’re going to do so because Google’s hardware partners have cooked up some attractive, interesting, well-priced gadgets — not because of what sort of apps that coders like MacBeth have made.

No doubt, software is very important, especially after Apple showed the rest of the industry how a mobile phone user interface should work/look. But despite Google’s “open” philosophy, we expect the most important software for Android phones to be created by Google itself for quite a while.

