This Google PowerPoint Details Android's Mobile Ad Revenues

Photo: Flickr/Jonathan_W

An internal Google PowerPoint slideshow on Android shows the company expected the mobile operating system to generate projected ad revenues of $1.2 billion by 2013. The slideshow was entered into evidence in litigation between Google and Oracle over use the Java programming language.Back in July 2010, Google expected ads on Android to experience 47 per cent quarter-to-quarter growth, the slides suggest.



This excerpt from the deck focuses entirely on Android as a mobile ad medium, and Google’s financial expectations for it.

