Google Releases The Next Version Of Android -- Android Lollipop

Google has officially launched the new operating system, Android 5.0 Lollipop, that it previewed at Google I/O earlier this year.

Google is calling Lollipop its “largest, most ambitious” Android release yet. The company overhauled its aesthetics with “Material Design,” which is a sleek, colourful new interface that is meant to make the user experience seamless across phones, tablets, TVs, and smartwatches. You can see more specific examples of how nice Material Design looks here.

Lollipop also lets users make new settings adjustments, like controlling which notifications you’ll get at certain times (for example, you can set your phone so you’ll only see texts from family during a fancy dinner).

Perhaps one of the most exciting features of Lollipop is that there’s a new battery saver feature that will help extend the life of your phone — by up to 90 minutes.

Google also just officially unveiled its new smartphone — the Nexus 6 — which will, of course, come running Lollipop.

Here’s the full blog post:

Good things happen when everybody’s invited. A few years ago, we had the thought that phones (and stuff that hadn’t even been invented yet like tablets and smart watches) would be way more interesting if everyone could build new things together. So we created Android as an open platform, and put it out there for everyone to imagine, invent, make, or buy whatever they wanted.

Since then, all kinds of people — from companies big and small to folks on Kickstarter, kids in schools, and crazy smart developers — have been innovating faster, together, more than we ever could alone. And the best part is that every time someone new joins in, things get more interesting, unexpected, and wonderful for all of us.

Getting everyone in on the party is the same spirit behind Android One — an effort recently launched in India (coming to other countries soon) to make great smartphones available to the billions of people around the world who aren’t yet online. It’s also why we’re excited about Lollipop, our newest software release, which is designed to meet the diverse needs of the billion-plus people who already use Android today.

Joining the party: Android 5.0 Lollipop

As previewed at Google I/O, Lollipop is our largest, most ambitious release on Android with over 5,000 new APIs for developers. Lollipop is designed to be flexible, to work on all your devices and to be customised for you the way you see fit. And just like Android has always been, it’s designed to be shared.



Lollipop is made for a world where moving throughout the day means interacting with a bunch of different screens — from phones and tablets to TVs. With more devices connecting together, your expectation is that things just work. With Lollipop, it’s easier than ever to pick up where you left off, so the songs, photos, apps, and even recent searches from one of your Android devices can be immediately enjoyed across all the other ones.

As you switch from one screen to another, the experience should feel the same. So Lollipop has a consistent design across devices — an approach we call Material Design. Now content responds to your touch, or even your voice, in more intuitive ways, and transitions between tasks are more fluid.

Lollipop also gives you more control over your device. You can now adjust your settings so that only certain people and notifications can get through, for example, when you’re out to dinner or in the middle of an important meeting. And when an important notification does come through, you can see it directly from the lockscreen.

And because we’re using our devices a lot more, there’s a new battery saver feature that extends the life of your device by up to 90 minutes — helpful if you’re far from a power outlet. We’ve enabled multiple user accounts and guest user mode for keeping your personal stuff private. And you can now secure your device with a PIN, password, pattern, or even by pairing your phone to a trusted device like your watch or car with Smart Lock. But this is just a small taste of Lollipop. Learn more on android.com.

