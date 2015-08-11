Google buried a hilarious Easter Egg in its big announcement

Google’s got some big news today! The company’s reorganising under a new name: “Hooli.”

OK, not quite — that’s the name of the … Google-esque company in HBO show “Silicon Valley.” The new name for the company that owns Google is “Alphabet.”

But Google Alphabet is apparently ok with its comparisons to the maniacally run company in “Silicon Valley.” The comparison is acceptable enough that Google buried an Easter Egg link to the fake Hooli website in its announcement of Alphabet. Seriously!

Here’s how to do it:

Go to abc.xyz, the new Google-owned site that has the announcement from Google co-owners Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Search for the phrase “drone delivery effort.” Click the period after that phrase. Voila!

It’s not clear if Google co-founder Larry Page is cool with the next logical comparative leap — to power-obsessed, hyper-competitive Hooli CEO Gavin Belson, played by actor Matthew Brandon Ross — or if Page has just never seen the show, but we’re guessing this is just Google’s attempt to play light-hearted on some relatively heavy financial news.

Either way, it’s always nice to see multibillion-dollar public companies add some personality, however goofy, to boring corporate restructuring. And it makes us pine for the next season of “Silicon Valley” all the more.

