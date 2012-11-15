CHART: How Google Destroyed U.S. Print Media By Stealing All Its Ad Revenue [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, executives. Here’s what you need to know today:



Bad news for print media. Statista did the maths (and made a neat chart) which shows that Google’s ad revenue since 2004 is more than the print ad revenue of every newspaper and magazine in the U.S. combined. In the first six months of 2012 alone, Google made $10.9 billion in ad money and print publications made a combined $10.5 billion. There is an argument to be made that Google has essentially transferred print’s ad revenues to itself — and is thus a prime suspect in the destruction of print media. Mashable points out, however, that the data does leave something to be desired considering that Google’s ad revenue measures global revenues rather than ad dollars only made in the U.SStatista

For his 80th Birthday, Babar is starring in an estimated $100k promotional campaign to reintroduce the elephant king’s brand to American children. Saks Fifth Avenue is taking part in the Babar movement and is selling Babar merchandise.

Mashable is embracing the native ad movement. It has a new type of advertising called the “storytelling ads unit.”

Raymond Reid is the new managing director at [email protected] ’s Toronto office. Reid was previously the VP group director digital at Starcom Mediavest.

Here’s who will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in April.

D Exposito, a Hispanic shop, has two new employees: Leo Olper and Mauricio Galvan.

Digiday thinks you should follow these advertising shops on Instagram.

